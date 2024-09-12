Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Amitabh Bachchan Recalls First Meeting With Michael Jackson, Says, 'Almost Fainted When..'

Known as the 'Shehenshah' of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan is currently seen hosting the 16th season V's Kaun Banega Crorepati. The actor is often seen sharing anecdotes from his personal life with the contestants too, which makes the show all the more interesting. In the upcoming episode of the show, Amitabh will be seen revealing his first meeting with the late Michael Jackson and how he almost fainted upon seeing him.

Speaking of the same to contestant Rani Bang, a Padmashree award winner, Amitabh recalled an incident from his stay in Newyork. The Sholay actor reveals that while he was in his hotel room in Newyork, he heard a knock on his door and when he went to open the door he saw Michael Jackson standing there. Mr. Bachchan states that as soon as he saw Jackson, he had almost fainted. Amitabh said, ''I heard a knock at my door. When I opened it, I was stunned to see Michael Jackson standing outside.''

Opening up on how he nearly fainted, Bachchan says that he managed to stay composed. However, Jackson told him that he thought it was his room and later realized that he knocked on the wrong door. The Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 fame later reveals that Michael Jackson later then sent someone to his room and the two eventually reconnected. He then goes ahead to call Jackson as an extremely 'humble person and went ahead to add that his meeting with the late pop sensation was a memorable one.