 ‘Kasht Hota Hai..’: Amitabh Bachchan Reacts To Being Asked If He Gives Time To Wife Jaya Bachchan On KBC 16
Amitabh Bachchan, in the episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 last night, was seen revealing whether he is able to give time to his wife Jaya Bachchan due to his busy shooting schedules.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Tuesday, September 10, 2024, 02:39 PM IST
Amitabh Bachchan, also known as the Shehenshah of Bollywood is widely loved for his stint in Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 as the host of the show. The actor, in the episode of the show last night was asked by a contestant stand if he is able to give time to wife Jaya Bachchan since he is shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 all the time.

The actor laughed, as he answered the question. Mr. Bachchan said, “Oho kya bataye? Yeh joh parivarik prashn puch lete hai na log yaha aake..usmei humko bada kasht hota hai."

He then recalled how he would shift for three different films in three different shifts and how, once after he returned home after shooting for a night shift, his father, late Harivansh Rai Bachchan told him that he works really hard. Recalling shooting for three different shifts, Big B said, “Hamara kaam joh tha woh teen teen shift mei hota tha. Subah 7 baje se leke dupahar 2 baje tak ek film ek shift. 2 baje dupahar se leke 10 baje tak raat ko dusri alag film, dusra shift. Phir wapas 7 baje wali shift pe jana hai."

Revealing about his father’s reaction, Amitabh said, “Bole beta tum kaam bahut karte hoh. Hum bole bauji paisa badi mushkil se milta hai."

Amitabh then went ahead to reveal that his wife Jaya never complaints and says absolutely nothing to him.

For the uninformed, Amitabh Bachchan is hosting the 16th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

