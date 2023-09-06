Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Jaskaran Singh, 21, Fails To Answer THIS Question After Winning ₹1 Crore

The young contestant Jaskaran Singh, who became the first crorepati on the 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' season 15, could not win Rs seven crore, as he failed to answer the question on Indian mythology.

The 21-year-old Jaskaran, who hails from a small village Khalra, Punjab, which is at the cusp of the Indian border, aspires to become an IAS officer.

In the episode 17th of the quiz-based reality show, hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Jaskaran won the hearts of the actor as well as the audience with his display of knowledge.

However, after winning Rs one crore, Jaskaran was not able to answer the Rs seven crore question and he decided to quit the game. Big B lauded his decision to quit the game at the high risk point.

The question of Rs 7 crore was: According to the Padma Purana, which king had to live as a tiger for a hundred years due to a deer's curse? The options given were- Kshemadhurti, Dharmadatta, Mitadhvaja and Prabhanjana.

After reading the question, Jaskaran said: "Sir I have not heard of the them before. Mythologies such as the Mahabharata or Ramayana are on television. I have watched the shows B. R. Chopra's show Mahabharata and Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana. It's very difficult. I quit."

The correct answer was 'Prabhanjana'.

Speaking about the answer in detail, Big B said: "It's mentioned in the Puranas, that documents social, cultural, religious, and political views. This story is a part of Padma Purana. It goes like once upon a time, King Prabhanjana killed a deer, when she was feeding her child. The deer got upset and cursed King Prabhanjana to lead a tiger's life for 100 years."

'Kaun Banega Crorepati 15' airs on Sony.

