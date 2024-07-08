Karan Johar Says Parenting Is Not 'Easy', Reveals Roohi & Yash Ask About Their Mom: 'Whose Stomach Was I Born In?'

Photo Via Instagram

Director Karan Johar is a single parent to Roohi and Yash, whom he welcomed in 2017 via surrogacy. Recently, the filmmaker shared that his children are now asking him questions about their mother.

Talking to Faye D’Souza on her YouTube channel, Karan said, “It is a modern family. It is an unusual circumstance, so now I am also dealing with the questions about ‘whose stomach was I born in? But mumma is not mumma really, she is my grandmother’. I am going to school, to the counsellor, to ask how do we navigate the situation? And it is not easy, being a parent is never easy.”

Further, Johar said that he is projecting his own insecurities onto his son. He revealed that when he sees his son consume sugar and gain weight, he gets paranoid about him.

"I don’t want to say it to him because this is the age where I want to live his life. I want him to be happy and joyous because he is a happy child,” he added.

Karan says that he tells his son to play cricket or football and do all the things he did not do. "I shouldn’t be this parent. I want my kid to be an individual of his own choice, my daughter and my son both.” The filmmaker shared that he actually ended up saying something insensitive to his son once, but he later apologised for it," said Johar.

“I said ‘Yash, you have put on weight’. Like I said it this time. We were on a holiday and I said it. And the I went to my room and said, ‘Why did you do that?’ I went outside and I hugged him and I said, ‘I am really sorry, you eat what you want’,” he said. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director revealed that as a child, his parents would often tell him to be like other boys, but society wasn’t evolved enough to accept children like him for who they are.