Karan Johar reveals how his twins Yash and Roohi reacted after he received the Padma Shri Award

Filmmaker Karan Johar was felicitated with the Padma Shri Award at Rashtrapati Bhawan, New Delhi on Monday.

Karan's mother Hiroo Johar accompanied him to the prestigious ceremony.

The director-producer was conferred with the award by President Ram Nath Kovind.

On Tuesday, Karan took to Instagram and penned an emotional note stating, “About last evening…. A truly memorable moment in my life….. I knew I would have made my father so proud and was so happy to have my mom there by my side…. My babies asked me “dada you won a medal?” and I replied “yes I did I hope you do too one day”!!

Earlier, Karan posted a video of him being conferred with the award. "Today felt surreal! I am honoured and humbled that the prestigious Padma Shri Award was bestowed on me. I feel extremely fortunate to receive it from the hands of our honourable President Shri Ram Nath Kovind," he said.

"This is a monumental day for me, my mother, my kids and my company, and will forever be etched in my memory. Thank you so much for all your wishes and the abundance of love," he added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan is currently helming 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', which stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. Apart from that, he also has 'Takht' in his kitty.

Separately from his directorial stints, the filmmaker also has a number of production ventures in the pipeline. He has recently produced Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif-starrer 'Sooryavanshi', along with Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's 'Brahmastra'.

Karan is also set to launch South sensation Vijay Deverakonda in Bollywood with 'Liger', which stars Ananya Panday as the leading lady.

Published on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 12:42 PM IST