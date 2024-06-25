Karan Johar Begs For Roles, Wishes To Play Ananya Panday's Father: 'Frustrated Actor Inside Me Wants To Come Out'

Karan Johar and Anaya Panday |

Filmmaker Karan Johar wants to act in films. In 2015, he acted in Bombay Velvet, directed by Anurag Kashyap and starred Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles. However. the film failed at the box office.

In an interview with Sucharita Tyagi, Karan revealed that he wants to play the character of Ananya Panday's father onscreen. According to him, he has reached a point where there is no obstacle. "As long as it's a meaty part, a ‘supporting' part, a ‘character artist' part, I'll do it,” he said.

Furthermore, speaking about his appearance onscreen and his willingness to act, he revealed, “I mean it from the bottom of my heart, I cannot tell you, I didn't get a single offer after that film (Bombay Velvet). I thought so many avenues would open up after that film and I'd have to say no to films. I try to subtly suggest my name in my company. I say, ‘This part is very exciting, I wish I could play it.' Directors just change the topic.”

Karan stated that he never got any offer after he acted in Bombay Velvet. For him, his work was great, however, he was not even offered a bad film to play any part. He said, "I got offered no films. I really would like to say this to casting directors who are watching this, ‘Please, I really want to redeem myself. I'm very proud of Bombay Velvet and the endeavour that it was. But, I'd like to do a full-length role. Give me any role. I know I don't have the trappings to play the lead but consider me.”

“I feel there's a frustrated actor inside me who wants to come out. I'm not saying this as a joke. Every day I feel it (acting offer) come today or tomorrow but it never does. I'm ready to give my time to a film, I'm ready," he concluded.

On the work front, Karan Johar's last produced film was Mr & Mrs Mahi, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.

Now, he is all set for the release of Kill. It stars Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Tanya Maniktala, and Abhishek Chauhan. It follows the story of a passenger on a train to New Delhi. The film is directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat. It will be released in theatres on July 5, 2024.