 Diljit Dosanjh Reveals Giving Lover Song To Karan Johar In RARKPK For Free: 'Main Kitna Ameer Ho Jata?'
Diljit Dosanjh's song Lover was used when Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s characters go to live with each other’s families in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Updated: Friday, June 21, 2024, 02:22 PM IST
Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh continues to make India proud on the global stage, as he made his debutant appearance in Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show. In a recent interview, he revealed that he gave Karan Johar his song Lover for free for the movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

When asked why he gave the song for free, Diljit told Sucharita Tyagi, "If I have worked with someone once, and they need something, and if I can help them, then what is the point? If I was a doctor, I would have done his surgery for free," he added.

Further, Dosanjh said in Hindi, "Woh mereko paise de dete, main kitna ameer ho jata? Unke chalo mann mein aaya yeh achi baat hai."

"Lekin unko bhi paise ki kami nahi hai aur mujhe bhi koi aisi zyada zarurat nahi hai toh isliye maine kaha ki aap le lo, use kar lo, koi baat nahi," Diljit shared.

"If one of my music producer friends does a song for me, then I sing a song for them. The only thing that matters is what you can do for someone you already know. That’s all there is. There is nothing like I gave it for free," he added.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, and Kshitee Jog.

