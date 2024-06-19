Diljit Dosanjh Wears ₹1.2 Crore 'Diamond Encrusted' Watch On Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh achieved a new feat as he marked his debut on the coveted The Tonight Show hosted by Jimmy Fallon. And while at it, he made his fellow Punjabis proud as he wore a traditional attire featuring a kurta and tehmat, but it was his watch that grabbed eyeballs.

Diljit shared a slew of photos and videos from his meet with Fallon and in them, he can be seen looking dapper in his white kurta and tehmat, complete with a black coat. He wore a matching turban and Nike Air Jordan, and along with that, he flaunted a swanky watch on his wrist, adorned with diamonds.

Diljit wore a diamond encrusted Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Selfwinding watch, which is priced at a whopping Rs 1.20 crore. While the watch comes with rose gold links and embellishments, the singer got it customised for him with diamonds embedded all over it.

As Fallon introduced Diljit on stage, he was seen saying, "Welcome the biggest Punjabi artist on the planet," as the audience roared for the singer.

Diljit also performed his hits Born To Shine and GOAT on stage and the video has gone viral on the internet. "Punjabi aa gaye oye!" he roared as he set the stage on fire. Not just that, but he also performed bhangra and netizens pointed out how he was the first ever Indian to do that on The Tonight Show stage.

Diljit also shared videos in which he can be seen teaching the host to greet 'Sat Sri Akal' and gave glimpses of the fun that the two had while shooting for the episode together.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Diljit is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Jatt & Juliet 3, which reunites him with Neeru Bajwa. The film will release in theatres on June 27.