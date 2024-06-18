Video: Diljit Dosanjh, Dressed In Traditional Punjabi Outfit, Performs Born To Shine & G.OA.T On Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show

In a historic moment for Indian music on the global stage, Diljit Dosanjh made his debut appearance on 'The Tonight Show' starring Jimmy Fallon, delivering a sensational performance that left audiences mesmerised. Dosanjh performed his hit songs 'Born To Shine' and 'G.O.A.T.,' showcasing his signature blend of energy and charisma.

The 'Amar Singh Chamkila' actor ended the performance with "Main Hoon Punjab."

The official YouTube channel of 'The Tonight Show' shared the video where Jimmy Fallon could be seen introducing Dosanjh with enthusiasm, proclaiming, "You can catch our next guest on his Dil-Luminati World Tour making his US TV debut performing 'Born To Shine' and 'G.O.A.T.' Please welcome the biggest Punjabi artist on the planet, Diljit Dosanjh!"

Dosanjh, dressed in a traditional Punjabi attire featuring an all-white kurta and tehmat, captured hearts with his spirited rendition of Punjabi music on a prestigious international platform.

His performance resonated deeply with fans, who took to social media to express their pride and excitement.

"Bringing Punjabi flavour to the stage, the Lover singer performed two of the popular songs Born To Shine and G.O.A.T and left us all speechless," remarked one fan. Another echoed the sentiment, celebrating Dosanjh as the first Indian singer to showcase bhangra on such a prominent talk show.

Ahead of his performance, Dosanjh shared candid moments with Jimmy Fallon backstage, revealing their camaraderie and playful interactions.

Videos posted on Fallon's official Instagram captured Dosanjh teaching Fallon Punjabi phrases and sharing light-hearted moments, including a glove swap featuring custom gloves from the show.

Dosanjh's appearance on 'The Tonight Show' marks yet another milestone in his career.

Recently, he made headlines as the first Punjabi singer to perform at the esteemed Coachella music festival.

On the film front, he was recently seen playing the lead role in Imtiaz Ali's 'Amar Singh Chamkila,' alongside Parineeti Chopra, and in 'Crew' starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon in lead roles.

His much-awaited song titled 'Bhairava Anthem' starring Prabhas from 'Kalki 2898 AD' was also released on Monday.

Currently, he is gearing up for the release of 'Jatt and Juliet 3,' scheduled to hit theatres on June 27.