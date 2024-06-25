 Karan Johar Admits Admits Koffee With Karan 8 Rapid Fire Was 'Boring': 'No One Deserved To Win The Hamper'
Karan Johar confirmed that the ninth season of his chat show will be released in 2025 and said it will have 'all the fun and the chattiness'

Sachin TUpdated: Tuesday, June 25, 2024, 10:42 AM IST
Filmmaker Karan Johar has confirmed that the next season of his controversial and much talked about chat show, Koffee With Karan, will be out in 2025. During one of his latest interviews, Karan also admitted that the last season of the show was 'boring' and no one deserved to win the hamper for the rapid fire.

Karan said he wants to take a year off and he will be back with the ninth season of the show next year with a new syntax, considering the feedback that he got last year.

Karan told Suchitra Tyagi in an interview, "I was like, 'Why am I even doing this?’ You're not giving me questions. Should we just drop the rapid fire, and I will take the hamper because no one really deserves to win it. Now, I am like let's change the world of Koffee with Karan with the ninth season. And it will be back with all the fun and the chattiness."

The director also said that sometimes celebrities are 'scared' to open up about various topics. However, he believes that, earlier, celebrity guests used to be frank and opiniated.

Citing filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt's example, Karan said, "With the way Bhatt sahab is, he will still give me such answers. But I think I would get into trouble."

The eighth season of the chat show was released in 2023 with actor-couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone as the first guests. Other celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Sharmila Tagore, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and Kushi Kapoor also graced the couch.

