Koffee With Karan Hamper: From ₹1.06 Lakh Mobile Phone To ₹40,000 Massager, Check What's Inside The Luxurious Gift Box

Karan Johar has recently wrapped up the eighth season of his famous talk show 'Koffee With Karan'. Now, the ace filmmaker has shared what this season's 'Koffee Hamper' contains.

Karan revealed all the gifts that were given to the guests in the big coveted Rapid Fire Koffee hamper.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Karan Johar shared a video, in which he finally revealed the contents of this season's Hamper.

KJo gave a sneak peek at an amazing necklace from Tyaani Jewellery by Karan Johar, that is given to the guests among the various items that make up the Koffee hamper. Tech items like the GoPro Hero 11 camera, Sonos Move speakers, Google Pixel 8 Pro, and Theragun Elite smart percussive therapy device are all included in the hamper.

Along with gourmet chocolates, high-end tea, and luxury drinks, the hamper also included some luxurious perfumes such as YSL Y (for Him) and YSL Libre (for Her) by Parcos and beauty products like L'Occitane's Almond Shower Oil and L'Occitane's Almond Milk Concentrate.

The Koffee With Karan season 8 mug, a "handcrafted designer mug made from the finest Indian clay," was finally shown by Karan.

"The one constant guest of honour on the Koffee couch has been none other than - the koffee hamper! Not going to gate-keep the secret about this one, so here you go!," he wrote in the caption along with the video.

While sharing details about every product Karan refrained from telling about a few of them, saying, "There are a couple of more high luxury items in the hamper, and an exciting, must-have high-tech product, that we are sure our guests have completely, loved, adored. But I won't tell you what those are. There is no hamper without a little element of intrigue to it. These are some secrets we can only keep to ourselves." The Koffee hamper for this season has been curated by Shikha Sethi Chowdhary and the design and packaging have been done by Dipti Goenka at Budluv.

Talking about the show, in the last episode, social media sensation Orry made his presence. Kusha Kapila, Tanmay Bhat and Danish Sait also graced the Koffee couch in the last episode.

Karan and Orry can be seen indulging in a fun conversation.Karan asked Orry if he's single. He replied, "I have five." A confused Karan asked him, "You are dating five people?" Orry responded, "I am cheating. I am a cheater. Orry is a cheater."He also addressed his partners as "minions", which left Karan in splits.

"This season was wholesome with a whole lot of fire too. Wrapping it up with our special jury who are NOT holding back to give their brew on the kouch! #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran Season 8 - new episode streaming from Thursday on Disney+ Hotstar! #KWKS8OnHotstar," Karan captioned the clip.

This season audience saw stars like Zeenat Aman, Neetu Kapoor, Sharmila Tagore, Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Bobby Deol, Sunny Deol, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh marking their presence on the famous talk show.