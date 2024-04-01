 Karan Johar Reveals Student Of The Year 3 Will Be A Web Series: 'Reema Maya To Direct, Want It To Be Her Voice'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentKaran Johar Reveals Student Of The Year 3 Will Be A Web Series: 'Reema Maya To Direct, Want It To Be Her Voice'

Karan Johar Reveals Student Of The Year 3 Will Be A Web Series: 'Reema Maya To Direct, Want It To Be Her Voice'

The filmmaker made the announcement on the closing day of the Cinevesture International Film Festival (CIFF) in Chandigarh on Sunday.

PTIUpdated: Monday, April 01, 2024, 04:04 PM IST
article-image

Producer Karan Johar says Reema Maya of "Nocturnal Burger" fame will direct the series adaptation of his "Student of the Year" franchise.

The filmmaker made the announcement on the closing day of the Cinevesture International Film Festival (CIFF) in Chandigarh on Sunday.

"Reema Maya will be directing the digital version of 'Student of the Year'. But it will be her way and definitely not mine.

Read Also
Salman Khan Exits Karan Johar's The Bull After Constant Production Delays: Report
article-image

"If I'll enter Reema Maya's world then I will make it more of an illusion... I just wanted it to be her voice. She made it her own series," Johar said of Maya, whose acclaimed short "Nocturnal Burger" received its world premiere at 2023's Sundance Film Festival.

The filmmaker was speaking at a masterclass session, which was moderated by Namrata Joshi, CIFF Market Projects curator and film critic.

Read Also
Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar reunite with Varun Dhawan-Sidharth Malhotra virtually as 'SOTY' clocks 9...
article-image

Johar directed "Student of the Year", the 2012 movie which launched Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra into the film industry, under his banner Dharma Productions.

Seven years later, "Student of the Year 2" was released as a standalone sequel, directed by Punit Malhotra and featuring Tiger Shroff as well as Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria in their film debut.

Read Also
Sarzameen: Did Karan Johar Just Confirm Ibrahim Ali Khan's Bollywood Debut In His Latest Post?
article-image

The CIFF, which began on March 27, showcased a line-up of over 67 titles, including world cinema, Indian feature films, classics as well as shorts films.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Karan Johar Reveals Student Of The Year 3 Will Be A Web Series: 'Reema Maya To Direct, Want It To Be...

Karan Johar Reveals Student Of The Year 3 Will Be A Web Series: 'Reema Maya To Direct, Want It To Be...

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Krish's Fake Injury To Be Caught By Dadi Sa And Sanjay, Will Armaan &...

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Krish's Fake Injury To Be Caught By Dadi Sa And Sanjay, Will Armaan &...

TRP Stars: Jhanak Continues To Dethrone Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Shiv Shakti Re Enters The Top 5...

TRP Stars: Jhanak Continues To Dethrone Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Shiv Shakti Re Enters The Top 5...

WATCH: Parineeti Chopra Gives 'Well Fitted' Reply To Those Claiming She Is Pregnant

WATCH: Parineeti Chopra Gives 'Well Fitted' Reply To Those Claiming She Is Pregnant

Udaariyaan Fame Karan Sharma Marries Diya Aur Baati Hum's Pooja Singh, Couple Shares FIRST Wedding...

Udaariyaan Fame Karan Sharma Marries Diya Aur Baati Hum's Pooja Singh, Couple Shares FIRST Wedding...