Salman Khan Exits Karan Johar's The Bull After Constant Production Delays: Report

Salman Khan, who was last seen in Tiger 3, was all set to collaborate with Karan Johar for The Bull; however, according to the latest reports, the actor has now backed out of the project.

The film was set to go on floora this year. The Bull has been pushed twice, owing to production delays. According to Bollywood Hungama, “After a lot of back and forth on the dates, Karan and Vishnu were still not able to commit to the exact timelines of the shoot. That’s when Salman conveyed his decision to back out from the project. Salman politely informed his decision to Karan."

Further, the report stated that Salman blamed destiny for constant delays in the film. “Bhai said, ‘Destiny doesn’t want this film to happen, so let’s move on.’ Karan is exploring newer ideas for a collaboration with Salman," added the source.

The film was set to be directed by Vishnu Vardhan of Shershaah fame. It was one of the most anticipated collaborations between Salman and Karan, as the duo had last seen the filmmaker's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, which was released in 1998.

The Bull was reportedly based on a true story. Salman was set to play the role of Brigadier Farukh Bulsara.