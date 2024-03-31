 Salman Khan Exits Karan Johar's The Bull After Constant Production Delays: Report
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSalman Khan Exits Karan Johar's The Bull After Constant Production Delays: Report

Salman Khan Exits Karan Johar's The Bull After Constant Production Delays: Report

Salman Khan was set to collaborate with Karan Johar after Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, which was released in 1998.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, March 31, 2024, 03:21 PM IST
article-image

Salman Khan, who was last seen in Tiger 3, was all set to collaborate with Karan Johar for The Bull; however, according to the latest reports, the actor has now backed out of the project.

The film was set to go on floora this year. The Bull has been pushed twice, owing to production delays. According to Bollywood Hungama, “After a lot of back and forth on the dates, Karan and Vishnu were still not able to commit to the exact timelines of the shoot. That’s when Salman conveyed his decision to back out from the project. Salman politely informed his decision to Karan."

Read Also
'Not A Stationary Footpath': Kunal Kamra Says Won't 'Apologise' For Joking About Salman Khan During...
article-image
Read Also
Salman Khan, Karan Johar's The Bull Shoot DELAYED By 2 Months Due To India-Maldives Conflict
article-image

Further, the report stated that Salman blamed destiny for constant delays in the film. “Bhai said, ‘Destiny doesn’t want this film to happen, so let’s move on.’ Karan is exploring newer ideas for a collaboration with Salman," added the source.

Read Also
Karan Johar Reveals How Salman Khan Got On Board Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 25 Years Ago, Pens Emotional...
article-image

The film was set to be directed by Vishnu Vardhan of Shershaah fame. It was one of the most anticipated collaborations between Salman and Karan, as the duo had last seen the filmmaker's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, which was released in 1998.

The Bull was reportedly based on a true story. Salman was set to play the role of Brigadier Farukh Bulsara.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Armaan Malik, Aashna Shroff & Other Celebs Attend Prayer Meet Of Dog Brutally Killed In Andheri...

Armaan Malik, Aashna Shroff & Other Celebs Attend Prayer Meet Of Dog Brutally Killed In Andheri...

'I've Been Underutilised': Shaan Reveals His Song Was Replaced By Arijit Singh's O Maahi In Shah...

'I've Been Underutilised': Shaan Reveals His Song Was Replaced By Arijit Singh's O Maahi In Shah...

Salman Khan Exits Karan Johar's The Bull After Constant Production Delays: Report

Salman Khan Exits Karan Johar's The Bull After Constant Production Delays: Report

Shaitaan OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan's Film

Shaitaan OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan's Film

Files Of The Unexplained OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Platform & More

Files Of The Unexplained OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Platform & More