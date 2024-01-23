Salman Khan, Karan Johar's The Bull Shoot DELAYED By 2 Months Due To India-Maldives Conflict

The shoot of Salman Khan's upcoming film, The Bull, has reportedly been pushed for a couple of months due to the India-Maldives conflict. Karan Johar is producing the film and it will be directed by Shershaah director Vishnu Varadhan. The movie was scheduled to go on floors in February 2024, however, it's first shoot schedule has been postponed.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Karan, Vishnu, and Salman need more time to decide on the exact route that the screenplay will take.

Reportedly, the trio is reworking on certain elements of the script and will take the film on floors once the relationship between the two countries settles down. "The February schedule has been delayed by at least two months," a source told the news portal.

For those unversed, The Bull draws inspiration from the renowned Operation Cactus carried out by the Indian Army to safeguard the Maldives from a potential terrorist threat.

Salman portrays the character of Brigadier Farukh Bulsara in the movie and the actor has already commenced his training regimen to shed weight and embody the physique of a paramilitary officer.

Salman and Karan have collaborated for the first time for a full-fledged film. The actor had first joined his hands with Karan back in 1998 for the filmmaker's debut directorial Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, but in that, he only had a cameo as he played the role of Aman. Post that, the actor-director duo tried to collaborate for several other projects, but in vain.

Meanwhile, Salman will also be seen Tiger vs Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan. He also has Kick 2 and a film with Sooraj Barjatya in the pipeline.