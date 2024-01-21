Salman Khan Poses With Anthony Hopkins, Honours Egyptian Actress Essad Youniss At Award Show In Riyadh (WATCH)

Bollywood actor Salman Khan on Saturday (January 20) attended an international award ceremony in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It marked Salman's second invitation to the Joy Awards event. After being honoured with the ‘Personality of the Year’ award in 2022, this year, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor presented the 'Lifetime Achievement Award' to Egyptian actress Essad Youniss, who is also a producer, writer, and TV personality.

Several pictures and videos of Salman from the event have gone viral on social media. In one of the photos, Salman could be seen posing with the 'Hannibal' actor Anthony Hopkins.

Salman looked handsome as he a donned light grey shirt with a dark grey suit and sported a moustache and beard.

Delight to see Anthony Hopkins & Salman Khan in one frame ❤️🤌🏻#JoyAwards pic.twitter.com/zivrY3whta — SALMAHI (@CinemaXCricket) January 20, 2024

In another viral video, the 'Dabangg' actor is seen presenting an award to Essad Youniss on stage.

Take a look at his videos here:

LATEST: #Salmankhan called on Stage to Give Award to Old Egyptian Actress



His Intro And Respect to her all hearts@BeingSalmanKhan | #TheBull pic.twitter.com/fUzWlichoV — FIGHTя (@SalmanzFighter_) January 20, 2024

Apart from Salman, actress Alia Bhatt also attended the event in Riyadh.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman is basking in the success of his latest film, Tiger 3.

On seeing the love that the audience has been showering on the film, Salman said, "The Tiger franchise has got unanimous love right from the first film be it theatrically, on satellite or on streaming! So, it feels amazing to see how the third instalment of Tiger 3 was first a hit in theatres and now on streaming!"

He added, "I'm in close contact with my audience through my social media and I can see the outpouring of love now that Tiger 3 has dropped on OTT. As an actor, my biggest and only job is to entertain people thoroughly and I'm happy that Tiger 3 is being enjoyed by people across the world."

Diected by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 was released in theatres on November 12, 2023. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. It also has cameo appearance of Shah Rukh Khan and a post-credit scene featuring Hrithik Roshan.