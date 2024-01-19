Salman Khan, Helen, & Other Family Members Arrive At Arbaaz Khan's Wife Sshura's Birthday Bash - Photos

By: Sachin T | January 19, 2024
Actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan hosted an intimate birthday bash for his second wife Sshura, on Thursday night.
Sshura turned 31 on January 18. She wore a red power suit for her special day, while Arbaaz kept it casual in an all-blue ensemble.
The bash was attended by Arbaaz’s brother and superstar Salman Khan.
Also in attendance was Arbaaz’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma, who arrived with her kids Ahil and Ayat.
Her husband and actor Aayush Sharma arrived in a stylish powder blue co-ord set.
Another sister of Arbaaz, Alvira Khan Agnihotri arrived with her husband Atul Agnihotri.
Veteran actress Helen also arrived at the birthday party in a black ethnic ensemble with blue embroidery.
Arbaaz’s mother Salma Khan also came for the bash in a mustard yellow salwar suit.
Photos by Varinder Chawla
