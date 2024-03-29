'Not A Stationary Footpath': Kunal Kamra Says Won't 'Apologise' For Jokes About Salman Khan During Stand-Up Act

Comedian Kunal Kamra is currently hitting the headlines after he took digs at superstar Salman Khan during his stand-up gig. He says, "Everyone says we must not joke on Salman Khan. He goes around slapping women, but we can't crack a joke on him?"

Several users were seen slamming his statements on Salman. Kamaal R Khan later shared the video and wrote, "According to reports @BeingSalmanKhan is filing defamation case against @kunalkamra88 for abusing him. Kunal is doing only comedy So Salman shouldn’t get angry.🤪 Watch the video!"

Reacting to this, Kunal said that he would not be apologising. "I am not a flying bird or a stationary footpath & I don’t apologies for jokes anymore…," he said on X.

Check it out:



