'Aap Ko Chu***a Kahenge': Kunal Kamra's Video Abusing Salman Khan Goes Viral, Says 'Raat Ko Daaru Pee Ke Phone Karega' (VIDEO)

Comedian Kunal Kamra recently performed in the city and during his stand up gig took multiple digs at Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and even went on to hurl abuses and expletives at him. He can be seen mentioning how comics were earlier scared of cracking jokes on Salman, but ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi has come to power, the actor himself was scared.

A video of Kamra's act has now gone viral on the internet in which he can be seen hinting at being offered to participate in the reality show, Bigg Boss OTT. "I got an offer to visit Ambani’s OTT and take a moral lesson from Salman Khan. Every Saturday, Salman Khan will come and tell you how to become a better person," he said.

He then went on to mimic Salman's lines from the reality show, and added, "Aap ko chu***a kahenge hum, sir", and the crowd burst into a fit of laughter.

Kunal Kamra abusing Salman Khan.



Looks like nobody anymore laughs at Kamra's jokes so wants to get some attention and work by abusing @BeingSalmanKhan. pic.twitter.com/E5tJtlPbpI — Ankur Singh (Modi Ka Parivar) (@iAnkurSingh) March 24, 2024

Kamra did not just stop there but went on to say how Salman's life must be tough and how he must be whiplashing Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan every Muharram.

"There was a time when comedians were scared of Salman. Phir Modi ji aaye toh dekha Salman Khan ki g***d phati padi hai. Why should we be scared of him then? Raat ko daaru pee ke phone karega toh thik hai, hum bhi 2-3 drink laga ke utha lenge," Kamra said.

"Everyone says we must not joke on Salman Khan. He goes around slapping women, but we can't crack a joke on him?" he added.

Kunal Kamra, is he mocking #SalmanKhan?



Is it a stand-up comedy? pic.twitter.com/SgAhLAB4lJ — 🚩అజ్ఞాతవాసి Ãgnathavasì 🕉️ (@myselfBharath__) March 26, 2024

The clip of Kamra is now splashed all over the internet and it did not really impress the netizens. "Looks like nobody anymore laughs at Kamra's jokes so wants to get some attention and work by abusing @BeingSalmanKhan," a user wrote, while another posted, "How dare Kunal Kamra abuse Salman Khan like this?"

how dare Kunal Kamra abuse Salman Khan like this? Where are Salman Khan’s fans? Show you love to him https://t.co/CjgkR6usrV — Lala (@Lala_The_Don) March 24, 2024

Salman and his team are yet to react on the viral video.