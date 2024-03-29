WATCH: Salman Khan Gets Emotional Remembering Late Satish Kaushik, Says 'Humare Bade Close The Vo'

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan attended the screening of his brother Arbaaz Khan's production venture, Patna Shuklla, which also happens to be the last project of late actor, Satish Kaushik. During the screening, the Wanted actor was seen getting emotional remembering his dear friend.

A video from the screening has now gone viral on the internet in which Salman can be seen visibly moved and emotional while talking about Satish Kaushik. "Satish ji humare bade close the...The most amazing thing is that he completed each of his project he took on, before his death. He was also there in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan," he stated, while showering love on the late actor.

It was only a couple of months before his death that Kaushik had completed the shoot of Patna Shuklla and he had even shared a photo with the entire 'Khan-daan' on his Instagram handle, announcing the film's wrap.

In the film, which is set to release digitally, Kaushik will be seen playing a judge as Raveena Tandon fights her case in the court. Patna Shuklla released on Disney+ Hotstar on March 29.

Satish Kaushik passed away on March 9 in Gurugram at the age of 66 after suffering a massive heart attack. He had gone there to attend a friend's Holi party, however, post the celebrations, he felt uneasy and collapsed before reaching the hospital.

His wife Shashi Kaushik and daughter were also seen attending the screening of Patna Shuklla on Thursday and remembering the late actor.