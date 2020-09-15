Kunal Kamra's dig at Kangana Ranaut leaving Mumbai will make Sanjay Raut ROFL

After week-long friction with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, actress Kangana Ranaut on Monday returned to her hometown Manali.
"With a heavy heart leaving Mumbai, the way I was terrorised all these days constant attacks and abuses hurled at me attempts to break my house after my work place, alert security with lethal weapons around me, must say my analogy about POK was bang on," the actress had tweeted.
While a section of Twitter bid farewell to the ‘Panga’ actress with epic memes and jokes, comedian Kunal Kamra took to the micro-bloggoing site to share a video, which will even leave Sanjay Raut in splits.
Sharing the viral video of the Raut's doppelganger dancing to his heart's content, Kamra wrote: "Kangana leaves Mumbai
Me -"
Check it out the rib-tickling tweet here:
The video obviously didn't go down well with Kangana's fans and they slammed Kamra. A user wrote, "So that is how scared you were while she was there ..good good..ye darr acha hai ye darr zaroori hai"
Another commented, "We will do the same when you leave INDIA. Plz move to Pakistan and before that plz accept Islam. Otherwise they will cut and covert you forcefully. Also plz bring all your #TukdeTukdeGang along with you."
For the uninitiated, the bitter war of words between Raut and the 33-year-old actress followed after she said that she felt unsafe in Mumbai and drew an analogy stating it to be "POK." Besides this, Kangana's office in Pali Hill, Bandra was partially demolished on Wednesday by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
Moreover, the actor allegedly received threats following which she was provided Y plus security. On September 9, she arrived in Mumbai amid tight security.
