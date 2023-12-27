Karan Johar Reveals How Salman Khan Got On Board Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 25 Years Ago, Pens Emotional Birthday Note

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan celebrated his 58th birthday on Wednesday, and wishing him, filmmaker Karan Johar travelled back in time to the moment when he got the star on board his debut film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. KJo penned an emotional note for the birthday boy, and also confirmed his upcoming film with him.

Sharing a still of Aman, the much-loved character that Salman essayed with his cameo in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Karan revealed how it was his friendship with the Tiger 3 star's sister Alvira Agnihotri that helped him approach the actor for the film.

"25 years ago I was at a party lost and confused…. A massive movie star came upto me and asked me why I was standing by a corner … I told him I had been to several actors for a part but was politely rejected … the superstars sister is close to me so he graciously said she had spoken highly of my script and that I should meet him the next day to narrate the film to him," Karan wrote.

Sharing that Salman did not even hear about his part in the film during the narration and gave his nod to the film, KJo added, "In my wildest dreams I never imagined I would even get the opportunity of a narration… I went with a prayer in my heart and a deep desire for a miracle and narrated the first of the film like my life depended on it…He looked at me at the interval point ( by then I was looking like I was at the Sahara desert and water could keep me alive ) kindly offered me water and said “ I’’m on!!! “ I was perplexed and said but “ you are in the second half” you haven’t heard it? He said “ I love your father and my sister will kill me if I don’t do this movie” and that’s how Salman Khan was in KKHH".

An emotional KJo thanked Alvira and his father's goodwill that made sure he could get the perfect 'Aman' for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The director also mentioned how such gestures of pure warmth and love cannot be seen in the film industry today.

Not just that, but on a concluding note, KJo confirmed his next with Salman, which will also mark the first time that the actor will play a full-fledged role in the filmmaker's project.

"Happy birthday Salman ! So much love and respect for you always …Also 25 years later we will finally have a story to tell again… not saying any more than that 😉 happy happy birthday," Karan wrote.

Reportedly, KJo and Salman have finally decided to join their hands for a film, tentatively titled The Bull, which is set to be based on the 1988 terror attacks in the Maldives.

While KJo is bankrolling the film, it will be directed by Shershaah director Vishnuvardhan.

However, the actor-filmmaker duo is yet to make an official announcement about the film.