The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Actress Anya Singh Praises Shah Rukh Khan & Aryan Khan: 'They Treat Everybody Equally' (EXCLUSIVE)

Actress Anya Singh, known for her captivating performances on screen, has recently been making waves with her role in Netflix's 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood', the directorial debut of Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan. The show has garnered impressive reviews, and Anya plays a pivotal role in the series. In an exclusive interview with The Free Press Journal, she opened up about her experience on set, sharing heartfelt thoughts on both Aryan Khan & Shah Rukh Khan.

Anya spoke about Shah Rukh Khan, praising him not only as a superstar but as a human being and father. “Firstly, everyone has the same thing to say about him, which is that he makes you feel very important and I couldn’t understand that till I, of course, interacted with him, and he makes you feel of value. As humans, you want to feel valued, you want to feel important and he makes you feel like you matter in that moment. He really makes you feel like it’s because of you, the conversation, the moment, whatever it is. Sometimes I think it’s a dream that I got to spend so much time at such a personal level with Mr. Shah Rukh Khan. He is a wonderful human being. He is such a wonderful father. That is something that I observed very closely and something that made me miss my father, who I lost years ago. He would just come to set and even there he would walk Suhana out or just the way he’d interact with AbRam sometimes. There's so much love. He is so good with everybody, but specifically as a father, like I would just look at him and be like 'I miss my dad' and that was a very emotional moment for me. One day, I went and I told him and he gave me the biggest hug at that point. And like you said, that Aryan treats everyone equally - so does Shah Rukh sir, and I think that’s where he’s kind of imbibed it from. It's amazing how they talk to everyone and give everybody so much love and warmth. They are just a very, very giving family," Anya concluded.

On Aryan’s approach as a director, she said, “You know when you want to go to work, rather when you’re excited about going to work? That was the energy on the set. I’ve never seen him even get perturbed. He was just always calm, always so sure of what he wanted, what he was making. Even if he had to spend an extra 10 minutes extracting something special from an actor, he never lost his cool. I admire the patience Aryan has. It is incredible because you’re dealing firstly with this humongous set, right? A crew of so many people. Then you’re also dealing not only with younger actors, but very experienced actors. And to kind of equalize the way you treat everybody, while being extremely respectful to everybody, and getting the shot you want, and getting the performance you want - it’s commendable to have that temperament. To understand everybody individually. And to really be able to get what you want without losing your peace and calm, and never getting stressed, and always having this, like, giggle on your face. He’s very nice. He’s so good to work with. It was a treat to be on the set.”