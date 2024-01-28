Sarzameen: Did Karan Johar Just Confirm Ibrahim Ali Khan's Bollywood Debut In His Latest Post?

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar sent netizens in a tizzy on Sunday as he dropped some major hints about his next project, which is set to mark the debut of a director and a "legacy actor". He asked his fans to guess which project he was talking about, we wonder if he just confirmed Sarzameen, which will reportedly be Ibrahim Ali Khan's Bollywood debut.

On Sunday, KJo shared a note and stated that though it was not a film announcement, it could be if the netizens tried and made some meaning out of his hints.

"We have been shooting this intriguing film for the past year, kept it under wraps because not revealing key aspects of the film even to the crew was a decision the debut director took," KJo wrote.

The hints which he dropped read, "A) A superstar from the south who has just delivered a pan India juggernaut! B) A massively loved actress who continues to awe us with her emotional energy on celluloid. C) A legacy debut actor who is working tirelessly to find his spot in the sunshine of exceptional talent & combatting the obsession with the N word! But keeping his head down and just working!"

With the note, KJo seemed to confirm that Sarzameen is indeed set to mark the debut of the "legacy actor" Ibrahim Ali Khan, the son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, and the grandson of the legendary Sharmila Tagore.

Prithviraj Sukumaran was last seen in Salaar, which was a pan-India blockbuster, and if reports are to be believed, he is a part of Sarzameen. Besides, the film is set to star Kajol as well, who is known for emotional and nuanced performances over the years.

And finally, Sarzameen will reportedly mark the debut of Kayoze Irani, the son of Boman Irani, as a director.

It is to be noted that Ibrahim closely worked with KJo as an assistant director in his directorial comeback Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which released in 2023, and was loved by the masses.

The makers are now set to officially announce Sarzameen, and going by KJo's post, the announcement might be sooner than you think.