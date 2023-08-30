 The Archies Star Mihir Ahuja To Join Ibrahim Ali Khan In His Debut Film Sarzameen With Kajol: Report
Ibrahim Ali Khan will make his Bollywood debut with Kayoze Irani’s film Sarzameen.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 30, 2023, 09:35 PM IST
article-image
The Archies Star Mihir Ahuja To Join Ibrahim Ali Khan In His Debut Film Sarzameen With Kajol: Report | Photo Via Instagram

Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan is following in his footsteps and joining the world of movies soon, as the star kid will be making his Bollywood debut with Sarzameen, which is set to be directed by Kayoze Irani, son of Boman Irani. Ibrahim will reportedly be launched by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Now, according to ETimes, Mihir Ahuja, who will be seen next in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, will be joining Ibrahim in Sarzameen. Jitendra Joshi, who starred in Sacred Games, will also be a part of this movie. Kajol and Prithviraj will also be a part of Ibrahim's debut film.

article-image
article-image

"The story primarily revolves around Ibrahim, who gets kidnapped when he was a child. The story then follows his journey of him growing up and trying to kill his own father," said the source. Kajol and Prithviraj will play Ibrahim’s on-screen parents.

The news of Ibrahim's debut was earlier confirmed by his sister, actress Sara Ali Khan. She said that he had wrapped up filming his first film. However, the makers have yet to share an official confirmation.

Ibrahim Ali Khan recently assisted Karan Johar on his film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, co-starring Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Tota Roy Choudhury, among others.

article-image

