 Karan Johar Addresses Red Flags On Mental Health Advice, Says 'You Must Be Educated Enough To Offer Advice'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentKaran Johar Addresses Red Flags On Mental Health Advice, Says 'You Must Be Educated Enough To Offer Advice'

Karan Johar Addresses Red Flags On Mental Health Advice, Says 'You Must Be Educated Enough To Offer Advice'

The director shares about his tryst while dealing with anxiety issues on the ocassion of World Mental Health Day

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, October 10, 2023, 04:32 PM IST
article-image

Today is World Mental Health Day, and celebrities across the world are emphasising the significance of mental health. Filmmaker Karan Johar shared his experience of dealing with "anxiety" and asked people to get professional advice whenever needed.

Read Also
Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty To Appear On Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 8?
article-image

He took to Instagram and wrote, "Like many others I felt like "this cannot happen to me ".... We read about mental health and hear about it with compassion but somehow you never feel like it will come knocking on your door... But it can and it did...." "In 2015-2016 I felt the first burst of anxiety and knew within that something was wrong... my friend guided me to a psychologist and after a series of conversations I knew what I was dealing with and addressed it medically and with a change of lifestyle.... Things got better and I weaned off the meds ...

This year in March this year ( I knew the trigger ) it returned and I knew I had to address it immediately....," shared Johar.

He asked those dealing with mental health issues to consult professionals, "For someone who does battle anxiety or depression "simple solutions like " ... go for a drive !!! Meet friends !! Go for a holiday .... Get a massage ... these are red flag conversations to have and you must be educated enough in this zone to even offer advice...

To family members, my advice is simply to make sure that the person going through it seeks professional help... We tend to address blood pressure, diabetes, etc with so much instant ease then why neglect mental health.... More power to those brave ones who acknowledge the issue and address it head on... But to the millions who don't ... just know that there is a better life awaiting you.... All you need to do is reach out ... #worldmentalhealthday #imhuman"

Read Also
Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan Back With Season 8: When And Where To Watch
article-image

Recently his film 'Rocky Aur Ranii Kii Prem Kahaani' was screened at the 28th Busan International Film Festival.

Read Also
Karan Johar Reveals Ranbir Kapoor Likes To Have His Meal 'Alone': 'He Doesn't Need Your Company'
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PHOTOS: Pulkit Samrat Visits Golden Temple With Kriti Kharbanda As Fukrey 3 Collects ₹100 Crore At...

PHOTOS: Pulkit Samrat Visits Golden Temple With Kriti Kharbanda As Fukrey 3 Collects ₹100 Crore At...

Inside Amitabh Bachchan's ₹100 Crore Mumbai Bungalow Jalsa: From Gym To Recording Studio

Inside Amitabh Bachchan's ₹100 Crore Mumbai Bungalow Jalsa: From Gym To Recording Studio

Vicky Kaushal To Unveil Sam Bahadur's Teaser During India VS Pak ICC World Cup 2023 Match?

Vicky Kaushal To Unveil Sam Bahadur's Teaser During India VS Pak ICC World Cup 2023 Match?

Sunny Deol To Play Lord Hanuman In Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan? Here's What We Know

Sunny Deol To Play Lord Hanuman In Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan? Here's What We Know

PHOTOS: Neha Dhupia Is 'Over The Moon' As She Announces OTT Debut Based On Mental Health

PHOTOS: Neha Dhupia Is 'Over The Moon' As She Announces OTT Debut Based On Mental Health