 Kangana Slams Himachal Pradesh Govt Over Technical Glitch On Flood Relief Fund Website: 'Such A Shame' 
Kangana Slams Himachal Pradesh Govt Over Technical Glitch On Flood Relief Fund Website: 'Such A Shame' 

Kangana shared screenshots of how she could only pay Rs 5 Lakh instead of Rs 10 Lakh due to the glitch.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 06, 2023, 10:34 AM IST
Kangana Slams Himachal Pradesh Govt Over Technical Glitch On Flood Relief Fund Website: 'Such A Shame'  |

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who is currently basking in the success of her film Chandramukhi 2 took to X/Twitter and criticised the Himachal Pradesh government for being unable to run a flood relief fund website after she failed to make desired donations despite several attempts. Kangana shared screenshots of how she could only pay Rs 5 Lakh instead of Rs 10 Lakh due to the glitch. 

Kangana wrote, “Trying to donate for Himachal floods disaster but the government there can’t even run a aapada rahat kosh properly, such a shame, after trying whole day more than 50-60 times could only donate some amount #himachalfloods.”

For those unversed, Kangana hails from a small town in the Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh.

Earlier, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena approved a contribution of Rs 10 Crore to the Himachal Pradesh 'Aapda Rahat Kosh 2023' from the LG/CM Relief fund. The Assam government also donated Rs 10 crore to provide disaster relief and support to the people affected by the monsoon fury in the state. 

On the professional front, Kangana Ranaut's upcoming projects include Tejas, where she plays the role of Air Force pilot Tejas Gill. The teaser for this film instills a sense of national pride and promises an adrenaline-packed adventure. It's enriched with captivating background music and visually inspiring moments. Directed and written by Sarvesh Mewara, Tejas was originally set to release on October 20, but it is now scheduled to hit theaters on October 27, 2023.

Additionally, Kangana will grace the screen in the upcoming period drama Emergency, where she takes on the challenging role of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. This film marks her debut as a solo director. Emergency boasts a talented ensemble cast, including Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair, and Shreyas Talpade, in significant roles.

