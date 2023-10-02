 Vivek Agnihotri On Casting Alia Bhatt & Kangana Ranaut Together In A Film: 'I Will Die If..'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentVivek Agnihotri On Casting Alia Bhatt & Kangana Ranaut Together In A Film: 'I Will Die If..'

Vivek Agnihotri On Casting Alia Bhatt & Kangana Ranaut Together In A Film: 'I Will Die If..'

Here's what Vivek Agnihotri had to say on casting Alia Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut in a movie.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 02, 2023, 09:18 PM IST
article-image
Vivek Agnihotri On Casting Alia Bhatt & Kangana Ranaut Together In A Film: 'I Will Die If..' | Photo Via Instagram

Vivek Agnihotri's latest directorial, The Vaccine War, recently hit cinemas. The film features Nana Patekar, Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Raima Sen, Anupam Kher, Girija Oak, Nivedita Bhattacharya, Sapthami Gowda, Mohan Kapur, and others. Vivek recently also announced a ‘buy one, get one ticket free’ offer for the movie.

During a recent interaction with Siddharth Kannan, Agnihotri was asked if he would like to cast Alia Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut in a film together. To this, he replied, "I'll die if I start thinking like this. Who thinks like this? and how can someone think like this?"

Read Also
Alia Bhatt Wishes 'Love' Ranbir Kapoor With Heartfelt Birthday Post, Teases His 'Secret' Instagram...
article-image
Read Also
Kangana Ranaut Defends Vivek Agnihotri After Woman Accuses Him Of 'Drunk Abusing' Her: 'I Stand...
article-image

Agnihotri added, "Alia Bhatt got the National Award, she is an actor of India who was honored by the Government Of India, I also got a National Award at that time, so I congratulated Alia. When Kangana got the National Award, I congratulated her too.”

Further, the filmmaker revealed that he met Alia at a recent awards show and said that he loved the way the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress came and met him.

Talking about casting Alia and Kangana, he said, “I bring two people together? What do I have to do with their lives? I don’t have any such hobbies. I don’t have any emotional connection towards anyone. I am the most detached person."

Read Also
Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan & Pathaan Were 'Very Superficial,' Says Vivek Agnihotri: 'He Can Do...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Vivek Agnihotri On Casting Alia Bhatt & Kangana Ranaut Together In A Film: 'I Will Die If..'

Vivek Agnihotri On Casting Alia Bhatt & Kangana Ranaut Together In A Film: 'I Will Die If..'

Russell Brand Faces Second Round Of Investigations In Ongoing Rape And Sexual Harassment Case

Russell Brand Faces Second Round Of Investigations In Ongoing Rape And Sexual Harassment Case

Bipasha Basu On Trolls Attacking Her For Weight Gain After Daughter Devi's Birth: 'Would Like To...

Bipasha Basu On Trolls Attacking Her For Weight Gain After Daughter Devi's Birth: 'Would Like To...

Konkona Sensharma Talks About Wake Up Sid Sequel, Recalls First Interaction With Ranbir Kapoor

Konkona Sensharma Talks About Wake Up Sid Sequel, Recalls First Interaction With Ranbir Kapoor

Boney Kapoor Reveals Sridevi 'Starved' To Look Good On Screen: 'She Had Blackouts, Didn't Take It...

Boney Kapoor Reveals Sridevi 'Starved' To Look Good On Screen: 'She Had Blackouts, Didn't Take It...