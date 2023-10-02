Vivek Agnihotri On Casting Alia Bhatt & Kangana Ranaut Together In A Film: 'I Will Die If..' | Photo Via Instagram

Vivek Agnihotri's latest directorial, The Vaccine War, recently hit cinemas. The film features Nana Patekar, Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Raima Sen, Anupam Kher, Girija Oak, Nivedita Bhattacharya, Sapthami Gowda, Mohan Kapur, and others. Vivek recently also announced a ‘buy one, get one ticket free’ offer for the movie.

During a recent interaction with Siddharth Kannan, Agnihotri was asked if he would like to cast Alia Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut in a film together. To this, he replied, "I'll die if I start thinking like this. Who thinks like this? and how can someone think like this?"

Agnihotri added, "Alia Bhatt got the National Award, she is an actor of India who was honored by the Government Of India, I also got a National Award at that time, so I congratulated Alia. When Kangana got the National Award, I congratulated her too.”

Further, the filmmaker revealed that he met Alia at a recent awards show and said that he loved the way the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress came and met him.

Talking about casting Alia and Kangana, he said, “I bring two people together? What do I have to do with their lives? I don’t have any such hobbies. I don’t have any emotional connection towards anyone. I am the most detached person."

