Kangana Ranaut Defends Vivek Agnihotri After Woman Accuses Him Of 'Drunk Abusing' Her: 'I Stand For...'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has come out in support of filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri after a woman on Twitter claimed that he 'drunk abused' her. On Saturday, Kangana also shut down trolls who commented on the not so impressive box office collection of The Vaccine War.

Reacting to a news report which called Vivek Agnihotri's latest film a 'flop', Kangana wrote on X, "Why do you want to write such nasty things about any film? Does success means only money ?? Why do you all humiliate artists like this? Of all the releases #VaccineWar got the best reviews, a well made film in itself is not success? Do all businesses always see profits? Some endeavours bear fruits and some don’t."

The Chandramukhi 2 actress added, "Why like vultures always looking for corpses? Writing obituaries? Shame on people like you. Someone like you who sits at home knows not even F of films how do you even muster the courage to be so nasty, cruel and judgemental?"

Reacting to Kangana's post, a user wrote, "Don’t support him my love. Nobody can be more nasty than Vivek Agnihotri. He drunk abused me. He’s far from being an artist. See what he said about @iamsrk also. He doesn’t need any empathy especially from a straight shooter like you."

However, Kangana was in no mood to ignore the user. She replied, "I stand for every one I stood for even those who did everything in their capacity to ruin me, I stand for better future and collective well being."

The Vaccine War witnessed a slow start at the box office as it earned Rs 85 lakh and Rs 90 lakh on the first and second of its release, respectively. On Saturday (September 30), it saw a slight rise and raked in Rs 1.50 crore at the box office. The total collection of the film now stands at Rs 3.25 crore.

To attract the audience, Vivek Agnihotri announced 'Buy 1 Get 1 Free' offer on the film's tickets on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Kangana is quite active on social media and she often shares her views and opinions on various political issues. She also lands herself in trouble and becomes a target of trolls because of her opinions.

On the work front, Kangana was last seen in Dhaakad. She also had a cameo recently in Tiku Weds Sheru, which starred Avneet Kaur and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead roles. The film was also produced by the actress.

Kangana will next be seen in Chandramukhi 2, which is scheduled to release on September 28. She will also star in Emergency, with Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry and Milind Soman.

