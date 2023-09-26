'Desh Bhakt' Kangana Ranaut Does NOT Want To Enter Politics: 'I Am Happy With My Life'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has said she is not interested in politics and want to focus on her acting career. Amid the promotions of her upcoming film Chandramukhi 2, the actress called herself a 'desh bhakt', however, she also clarified that she is not aiming to join politics.

Kangana is quite active on social media and she often shares her views and opinions on various political issues. She also lands herself in trouble and becomes a target of trolls because of her opinions.

According to a report in ETimes, Kangana said, "I am generally an aware and responsible person. A lot of people say that I say and do things to get into politics. That’s not true. I am a pakka desh bhakt. There’s no ulterior motive to this. I am happy with my life now, and I have worked hard to get here. I don’t know if I want to start a new career from scratch."

Last week, Kangana visited the new Parliament building in Delhi and lauded the passing of Women's Reservation Bill. She reportedly said, "This is a wonderful idea, this is all because of our honourable PM Modi and this govt and his (PM Modi) thoughtfulness towards the upliftment of women."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana was last seen in Dhaakad. She also had a cameo recently in Tiku Weds Sheru, which starred Avneet Kaur and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead roles. The film was also produced by the actress.

Kangana will next be seen in Chandramukhi 2, which is scheduled to release on September 28. She will also star in Emergency, with Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry and Milind Soman.

The actress also has Tejas in her pipeline in which she will play the role of an Air Force pilot.

