Tejas: Teaser Of Kangana Ranaut-Starrer To Be Unveiled, This Gandhi Jayanti

Building more excitement among the audience, the makers of Tejas starring Kangana Ranaut are all set to unveil the teaser.

Tejas, revolves around the extraordinary journey of Tejas Gill, an Air Force pilot, and aims to inspire and instil a deep sense of pride in the valiant soldiers who tirelessly defend our nation, confronting numerous challenges along the way. The Indian Air Force was the first of the country's defense forces to induct women into combat roles in 2016.

As per a source close to the film, "Tejas will be releasing its first asset teaser on Gandhi Jayanti, October 2. The film is directed by Sarvesh Mewara, and stars Kangana Ranaut in the pivotal role."

Written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara, the film is all set to be in cinemas on October 20. 'Tejas' is going to clash with Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon-starrer Ganapath: A Hero is Born which will also be released on October 20 this year.

Apart from this, she was recently seen in 'Chandramukhi 2'. Helmed by P Vasu, the film is the sequel to the blockbuster hit Tamil horror comedy 'Chandramukhi' which starred Rajinikanth and Jyothika in the lead roles.

In 'Chandramukhi 2' Kangana played the role of a dancer, known for her beauty and dance skills, in the king's court. Kangana will be next seen in the upcoming period film 'Emergency' in which she will be seen portraying the role of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.'Emergency' marks her first solo-directorial film. The film also cast Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles.