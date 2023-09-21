Kangana Ranaut Again Targets Alia Bhatt, Calls Her 'Dumb' For Not Knowing Who India's President Was In 2013

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has once again taken an indirect dig at Alia Bhatt for not knowing who India's President was in 2013. For those unversed, Alia was massively trolled and her intelligence was questioned after she goofed up and named Prithviraj Chauhan instead of Pranab Mukherjee as the President of India during the rapid fire round in Koffee With Karan.

On September 21, Kangana reacted to a troll who tried to mock her over one of her comments. The user shared a post in which Kangana was quoted saying she didn't know who our Presidents were before 2014.

"Of course! What can we expect from her? She has been consistent in her lack of knowledge,' the user wrote. However, the Queen actress was in no mood to ignore the troll and she decided to gave a befitting reply by indirectly taking a dig at Alia.

"Madam it was a pop cultural shock when a certain leading actress on the most popular TV show said Prithavi Raj Chauhan was our then president. Don’t know what is failing you your memory or your common sense, because no one can ever forget that dumb shot of coffee with Karan," Kangana replied.

Kangana, who is quite active on social media platforms, often targets Alia nad her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor. In July, she indirectly took a dig at them and called them a 'farzi' couple.

The actress also claimed that on a recent family trip, the wife and their baby were 'snubbed'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana will soon be seen in her next, titled 'Tejas', which is scheduled to hit the silver screens on October 20. She also has her ambitious project 'Emergency', which has also been directed by her. In the film, the actress will be seen essaying the role of former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi.

Apart from that, Kangana also has 'Chandramukhi 2' and a biopic of Noti Binodini in her kitty.