Kangana Ranaut Didn't Wear Sarees Earlier As India Was Perceived To Be Poor

Actress Kangana Ranaut is often seen sharing her two cents on the issues going on in the country, and this time too, it is no different. She was recently seen voicing her support to the government wanting to change India's name officially to Bharat, and she has now revealed how her perception towards the country has changed.

Kangana recently paid a visit to the new Parliament building in Delhi and she was seen lauding the Modi government for the state-of-art construction, highlighting the culture of India.

On changing the name of India to Bharat, Kangana had earlier stated that the country was named 'India' by the British, and that "Indian simply meant a slave".

'Wanted to look anything but Indian': Kangana

In a recent interaction, Kangana reiterated that she feels good to say 'Bharat', but there are times when she says 'India' too due to slip of tongue. "I do not hate it, nor do I abhor it. That, too, is our past," she said.

She went on to reveal how earlier, she would never wear sarees and other traditional outfits, as she "wanted to look anything but India".

She said that it was because India was always perceived as a poor nation. "Now, I am proud of my culture and now, I feel like wearing sarees. So, when you realise the importance of your own culture, you have the option of embracing it," she reasoned.

Kangana Ranaut's upcoming projects

On the work front, Kangana is gearing up for the release of her ambitious project, Emergency. In the film, she plays the role of former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi.

Emergency is also directed by Kangana herself, and it features Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Milind Soman, Mahima Chaudry, Satish Kaushik, and others in key roles.

Besides, she also has Tejas, Chandramukhi 2, and biopic of Noti Binodini in her kitty.

