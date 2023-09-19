Kangana Ranaut, Esha Gupta, Sapna Choudhary At New Parliament Building (PHOTOS)

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 19, 2023
Bollywood actresses Kangana Ranaut and Esha Gupta and YouTuber Sapna Choudhary were invited at new Parliament building in Delhi on September 19
ANI
Both the actress posed with politicians and also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Women's Reservation Bill that was tabled in the Parliament today
ANI
While speaking to media persons, Kangana said, "PM Modi has kept women as the priority...This is fantastic." She added, "Women are priority for the country, and should be the priority for every household, every relationship"
ANI
On the other hand, Esha called it a "very progressive thought" and added, "I had thought of joining politics since childhood. Let's see if this bill is passed, you will see me in 2026"
ANI
Kangana and Esha also posed for selfies with their fans at the new Parliament building
ANI
While Kangana opted for an off-white saree, Esha was spotted in a pink Indian outfit
ANI
Kangana is quite active on social media and the actress often shares her views and opinions on various political issues
ANI
