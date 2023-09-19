Kangana Ranaut Arrives At New Parliament Building, Calls Women's Reservation Bill A 'Wonderful Idea' (WATCH)

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut was spotted arriving at Parliament in Delhi on Tuesday, September 19. On the second day of the Special Parliament Session, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha held their sittings in the new Parliament building.

Kangana arrived at the new Parliament building to attend the session as a woman invitee. Several photos and videos of the actress have surfaced on social media. Kangana was spotted wearing an off-white saree and loosely tied her hair. The actress amped up her look with black sunglasses and a hand bag.

Kangana is quite active on social media and she often shares her views and opinions on various political issues.

Take a look at her video here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

On Women's Reservation Bill, Kangana said, "This is a wonderful idea, this is all because of our honourable PM Modi and this govt and his (PM Modi) thoughtfulness towards the upliftment of women."

On Monday, Kangana also took to her official X account to react to the Cabinet clearing Women’s Reservation Bill.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The bill allows for reservation of seats for women in legislative bodies. It has long been a contentious issue in Indian politics. Kangana praised the move and said that "we are all witnessing beginning of a new age."

"This is the time of the girl child (no more female foeticide) this is the time of the young women (no more clinging to men for safety and security), this is the time of the Middle aged women (no you are not unwanted and won't be devalued anymore) this is the time of the elderly women (the world needs your wisdom and experience, your time has come)[ Welcome to the new world. Welcome to the Bharat of our dreams," the actress added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana was last seen in Dhaakad. She also made a cameo recently in Tiku Weds Sheru, which starred Avneet Kaur and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film was also produced by the actress.

Kangana will next be seen in Chandramukhi 2, which is scheduled to release on September 28, 2023. She will also star in Emergency, with Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry and Milind Soman in pivotal roles.

The actress also has Tejas in her pipeline in which she will play the role of an Air Force pilot.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)