Did Kangana Ranaut Once Hang Out With Abu Salem In Mumbai? Actress Reacts To Viral Photo

Actress Kangana Ranaut is often seen making headlines due to her social media presence, and this time too, it's no different. When she is not busy shooting for her numerous projects, the actress can be seen famously supporting the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and is known for launching scathing attacks on the Congress party.

And now, the actress once again grabbed eyeballs on the internet when an old picture of her posing with a man went viral on social media.

The photo was shared by a number of handles on X (formerly, Twitter) with people insinuating that the actress was posing with underworld don Abu Salem.

I don’t believe congress people really think he is the dreaded gangster Abu Salem hanging out with me casually in a mumbai bar 😂😂😂

He is ex TOI entertainment editor his name is Mark Manuel

They are such cartoons my God 😂😂

Tabhi inki party ki yeh halat hai 🤣 https://t.co/ySpstzfjvm — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 30, 2023

Finally breaking her silence on the viral photo, Kangana took to her X handle on Saturday night and made sure to not miss the opportunity to troll Congress.

"I don’t believe congress people really think he is the dreaded gangster Abu Salem hanging out with me casually in a mumbai bar 😂😂😂 He is ex TOI entertainment editor his name is Mark Manuel," she clarified.

She did not just stop there but went on to say, "They are such cartoons my God 😂😂Tabhi inki party ki yeh halat hai."

Kangana Ranaut's upcoming projects

On the work front, Kangana is gearing up for the release of her ambitious film, Emergency, in which she is set to essay the role of former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi.

She is not just playing the leading role, but the film has also been directed by her. Emergency also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudry, Satish Kaushik, Milind Soman, and others. It is scheduled for a November 24, 2023 release.

Kangana will be next seen in Tejas, which will hit the silver screens on October 20. The actress will be seen stepping into the shoes of Air Force pilot Tejas Gill.

