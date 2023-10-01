 Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan & Pathaan Were 'Very Superficial,' Says Vivek Agnihotri: 'He Can Do Better...'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentShah Rukh Khan's Jawan & Pathaan Were 'Very Superficial,' Says Vivek Agnihotri: 'He Can Do Better...'

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan & Pathaan Were 'Very Superficial,' Says Vivek Agnihotri: 'He Can Do Better...'

Vivek Agnihotri also claimed that Shah Rukh Khan's fans have attacked him on social media.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 01, 2023, 07:31 PM IST
article-image
Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan & Pathaan Were 'Very Superficial,' Says Vivek Agnihotri: 'He Can Do Better...' | Photo Via Instagram

Vivek Agnihotri's latest directorial, The Vaccine War, starring Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar, Pallavi Joshi, Raima Sen, Anupam Kher, Girija Oak, and others, is currently running in the theatres.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Vivek claimed that he found Shah Rukh Khan's latest releases, Pathaan and Jawan, 'very superficial.' However, he did not mention the names of Khan's films; when asked if he was referring to Pathaan and Jawan, he said, “Haan jo bhi aai hai unke films. Those that I have watched, I found them very superficial."

Read Also
Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Surpasses Gadar 2 To Become The Highest Grossing Hindi Film
article-image
Read Also
The Vaccine War Review: Vivek Agnihotri’s Film Is An Unglorified Testimony Of India’s Big Win...
article-image

The filmmaker added that they are okay at the level of an action film, but to present them as a standard of filmmaking and that this is the end of show business, he doesn’t agree with that. "Then I think it’s a sycophancy. I have a problem with that," he said.

He also revealed that Shah Rukh Khan's fans have attacked him on social media.

Meanwhile, talking about The Vaccine War, Vivek recently announced a ‘buy one, get one ticket free’ offer for the movie. Sharing the news, he wrote, "Friends, today, on the occasion of Sunday and Gandhi Jayanti holiday, visit #TheVaccineWar and get a free ticket. Give this free ticket to your home maid or a woman/girl. Them and you will enjoy." The movie was released on September 28, 2023

Read Also
Vivek Agnihotri Claims Shashi Tharoor 'Took Bribes' To Promote Foreign COVID-19 Vaccines, Congress...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan & Pathaan Were 'Very Superficial,' Says Vivek Agnihotri: 'He Can Do...

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan & Pathaan Were 'Very Superficial,' Says Vivek Agnihotri: 'He Can Do...

Sex Education: Otis & Jean's Iconic Red House In England Goes For Sale, Here's How Much It Costs

Sex Education: Otis & Jean's Iconic Red House In England Goes For Sale, Here's How Much It Costs

Nick Jonas' September Photo Dump Features Priyanka Chopra & Malti Marie

Nick Jonas' September Photo Dump Features Priyanka Chopra & Malti Marie

Musical Chairs To Cricket: Parineeti Chopra Shares Glimpse Of 'Not-So-Traditional Rituals' With...

Musical Chairs To Cricket: Parineeti Chopra Shares Glimpse Of 'Not-So-Traditional Rituals' With...

Saira Banu Reveals Her Favourite Scene With Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna As Hera Pheri Clocks 47...

Saira Banu Reveals Her Favourite Scene With Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna As Hera Pheri Clocks 47...