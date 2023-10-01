Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan & Pathaan Were 'Very Superficial,' Says Vivek Agnihotri: 'He Can Do Better...' | Photo Via Instagram

Vivek Agnihotri's latest directorial, The Vaccine War, starring Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar, Pallavi Joshi, Raima Sen, Anupam Kher, Girija Oak, and others, is currently running in the theatres.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Vivek claimed that he found Shah Rukh Khan's latest releases, Pathaan and Jawan, 'very superficial.' However, he did not mention the names of Khan's films; when asked if he was referring to Pathaan and Jawan, he said, “Haan jo bhi aai hai unke films. Those that I have watched, I found them very superficial."

The filmmaker added that they are okay at the level of an action film, but to present them as a standard of filmmaking and that this is the end of show business, he doesn’t agree with that. "Then I think it’s a sycophancy. I have a problem with that," he said.

He also revealed that Shah Rukh Khan's fans have attacked him on social media.

Meanwhile, talking about The Vaccine War, Vivek recently announced a ‘buy one, get one ticket free’ offer for the movie. Sharing the news, he wrote, "Friends, today, on the occasion of Sunday and Gandhi Jayanti holiday, visit #TheVaccineWar and get a free ticket. Give this free ticket to your home maid or a woman/girl. Them and you will enjoy." The movie was released on September 28, 2023

