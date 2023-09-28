Vivek Agnihotri Claims Shashi Tharoor 'Took Bribes' To Promote Foreign COVID-19 Vaccines, Congress MP Threatens Legal Action

Bollywood filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, who is gearing up for the release of his next film, titled The Vaccine War, recently made some sensational claims about certain politicians, including veteran Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, and he levelled some shocking allegations against him.

Agnihotri stated that people holding "constitutional positions" took bribes to promote foreign vaccines over Indian ones during the COVID-19 pandemic.

His accusations did not go down well with Tharoor, and he has now threatened legal action against the filmmaker.

Vivek Agnihotri's shocking claims

During a recent interview, Agnihotri stated that he has no problem with people taking money to promote films, as it is deemed as a business transaction. However, he said that he has a problem when "elected representatives take bribes to promote activities that go against the nation’s best interests".

When prodded by the interviewer about whom he was referring to, Agnihotri stated, "Chief Minister of Delhi, it’s a constitutional post. Mr Shashi Tharoor, he’s a member of parliament, it’s a constitutional post."

For his movie promotion, Vivek Agnihotri has accused Dr. @ShashiTharoor that he promoted foreign vaccines by taking money from the companies.



Sir, you should drag this man to court for making such false accusations against you. He named @ArvindKejriwal too.



By the way, for… pic.twitter.com/MFZnvHDvGx — Shantanu (@shaandelhite) September 26, 2023

The filmmaker also stated that he was not levelling mere accusations but was telling the truth. He added that he was forced to remove certain details related to the same from The Vaccine War by the Indian Censor Board, but the same has been retained in the international copies of the film.

Shashi Tharoor blasts Agnihotri

Soon after Agnihotri's interview went viral, a user brought it to Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's notice.

The veteran politico then termed it as "cheap bid for publicity" and threatened legal action.

It is a obviously a cheap bid for publicity, but the concern is that once a lie is repeated often enough, some people will start to believe it. Am seeking legal advice. https://t.co/aCsr3D0LYK — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 27, 2023

"It is a obviously a cheap bid for publicity, but the concern is that once a lie is repeated often enough, some people will start to believe it. Am seeking legal advice," Tharoor tweeted.

Meanwhile, The Vaccine War is slated to hit the silver screens on September 28, 2023.

