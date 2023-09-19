Sudha Murty Reviews Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War: 'It Shows Selfless Work Of Scientists During COVID-19'

Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri of The Kashmir Files is now all set to return with his upcoming film titled The Vaccine War. The film is based on the countless efforts made by Indian scientists while putting their lives on the line to develop a vaccine as the COVID-19 pandemic gripped the nation.

Recently, Agnihotri held a special screening of the film for eminent personalities from all walks of life, and one of them was none other than Infosys chairperson and philanthropist, Sudhya Murty.

Murty had only good things to say for The Vaccine War and she lauded Agnihotri to make a film which showed the work of the countless unsung heroes behind India emerging out strong from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sudha Murty reviews The Vaccine War

Agnihotri recently took to his social media handle to share a video in which Murty can be seen heaping praise on The Vaccine War.

In the video, Murty can be seen calling the film "heart-touching" and she went on to highlight how the women are portrayed in it. She stated how the film showed the female scientists keeping their personal roles aside and stepping out, risking their lives, to save the people of the nation.

Thank you @SmtSudhaMurty ji for your inspiring words at the screening of #TheVaccineWar #ATrueStory. pic.twitter.com/xw5Jpa8iLL — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) September 18, 2023

Highlighting that several women stepped out to work, leaving their kids behind at home, Murty said, "In this film, children were small, but they will be proud of their mother and what she has done."

She also stated how it is difficult for a woman to balance her career and family. "It is not easy for a woman to pursue her career with children. She requires good family support. I always say, ‘Behind every successful woman, there is an understanding man, otherwise she cannot do it'," she said.

'The Vaccine War will educate people': Sudha Murty

Murty said that the common man does not really know or understand what goes on behind making a life-saving vaccine, but this film will educate people about the same.

"This movie clearly shows the effort. It is not just work, it is selfless work that all these scientists did. They spent maximum time in this period so that we all can live in a democratic India, happily and healthily. That’s a very important message," she said.

"Thank you @SmtSudhaMurty ji for your inspiring words at the screening of #TheVaccineWar #ATrueStory," Agnihotri wrote, sharing the video.

The Vaccine War is all set to hit the silver screens on September 28. The film stars Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, Raima Sen, Nana Patekar, Sapthami Gowda, and others.