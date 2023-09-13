Vivek Agnihotri SLAMS Naseeruddin Shah's Remark Against The Kashmir Files' Popularity: 'He Likes To Support Terrorists' | Photo Via Instagram

A few days back, in an exclusive conversation with Free Press Journal, Naseeruddin Shah said, "Films like Kerala Story and Gadar 2, I haven’t seen them but I know what they are about. It’s disturbing that films like Kashmir Files are so massively popular whereas films made by Sudhir Mishra, Anubhav Sinha, and Hansal Mehta, who are trying to portray the truth of their times, don’t get seen.

Now, The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri has slammed Naseeruddin for his remark. Talking to Zoom, he said that he is a great admirer of Naseer Sahab, which is why he cast him in his 2019 film, The Tashkent Files. "I don't know of late why he has grown old, and if that's the case, then I should not say anything," said the filmmaker.

He stated that sometimes people are frustrated with a lot of things, or maybe Naseeruddin feels he is getting exposed with the truth of The Kashmir Files; something about him is getting exposed. Vivek said, "People generally don't like being naked in front of people through somebody else's art. There is something wrong; there is something not right with what Naseer keeps saying."

Further, Vivek said that Naseeruddin is happy doing films that support genocide and has also acted in movies that support genocide; maybe it is because of his religion or due to his frustration. "For whatever reasons, perhaps he likes to support terrorists, but I don't. I don't even care what Naseer says because I have zero tolerance for terrorism; maybe he loves them, and I don't care," said the director.

