Vivek Agnihotri REACTS As The Kashmir Files Win National Film Award: 'I Dedicate It To Victims Of Terrorism' (WATCH)

Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has reacted to The Kashmir Files receiving the National Film Award in the 'Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration' category.

Vivek Agnihotri's wife, actress Pallavi Joshi, also won the prestigious award for her performance as a supporting actor in The Kashmir Files.

Reacting to the film's win, the director said, "I'm in the USA and early morning I got this news that The Kashmir Files has won the prestigious National Film Award. I've always said that The Kashmir Files is not my film. I was just a medium."

"This film is the voice of the victims of terrorism in Kashmir. I dedicate this award to victims of terrorism, especially the Kashmiri Hindus. We worked very hard so that this film reaches everyone globally," he added.

The Kashmir Files is a true story based on video interviews of the first generation victims of The Kashmir Genocide of the Kashmiri Pandit Community.

The film is written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri and stars Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar. It went on to become one of the top grossers of 2022 with over Rs 300 crore box office collection.

Earlier this month, Vivek Agnihotri released The Kashmir Files Unreported, a show which consists of the research, archival footage and interviews that he did for the film The Kashmir Files.

It is a seven-part ZEE5 series which features conversations with historians, experts, real-life victims and their families.

