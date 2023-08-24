Pankaj Tripathi On Winning National Film Award For Mimi: 'I Dedicate It To My Father'

Pankaj Tripathi in Mimi |

Pankaj Tripathi won the National Film Award in the Best Supporting Actor (Male) category for the film Mimi. The actor said that he wants to dedicate this award to his late father. His father passed away on August 21 in Bihar. He was 99.

Reacting to his National Award win, Pankaj Tripathi said in a statement, "This is unfortunately a period of loss and grieving for me. If Babuji was around, he would have been really happy for me. When I first got the National award mention, he was very proud and pleased. This National Award I dedicate to him and his spirit. I’m who I’m today because of him."

He also congratulated her co-star Kriti Sanon as she bagged the National Award for Best Actress for Mimi. He added, "I’m in loss of words due to this time but I’m happy and grateful to the team. Kriti also has won the Best Actress, so a huge congratulations to her."

Both Kriti and Pankaj Tripathi had garnered immense love for their performances in Mimi.

Mimi is a Hindi remake of Samroudhhi Porey's National award-winning, Marathi film, Mala Aai Vhhaychy, which released in 2011.

Laxman Utekar had written and directed the film. The film, which hit the big screens in July 2021, narrated a quirky tale of a feisty and carefree girl (Kriti) who becomes a surrogate mom to make money. It also starred Sai Tamhankar, Manoj Pahwa and Supriya Pathak in pivotal roles.

