Kangana Ranaut's Ex-Boyfriend Adhyayan Suman Condemns CISF Slap Incident: 'Bohot Hi Durbhagyepurn Hai'

Several Bollywood celebs like Anupam Kher, Shabana Azmi, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman among others have reacted to Kangana Ranaut's CISF slap incident. On Thursday (June 6), Bharatiya Janata Party MP Kangana was attacked by CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur, as she was angry over her farmers' protest remark.

Here's how Adhyayan And Father Shekhar Suman Reacted

During an event, while speaking to paps, Kangana's ex-boyfriend, actor Adhyayan Suman, and his father Shekhar Suman condemned CISF slap incident, and said, "Woh ghalat hai, woh toh bohut ghalat hai. Bohut hi durbhagyepurn hai. Aesa kisi k saath nahi hona chahiye (It was very wrong. It was unfortunate. This shouldn't happen with anyone). No one has the right to do this."

They added, "This is illegal what she has done. She should get punished for this. I understand that she might have some anger or protest in her mind but the way it was expressed was very wrong. It could also have been said in a decent manner...You can't raise your hand on anyone like this."

#WATCH | Kangana Ranaut Alleges She Was Slapped By CISF Constable At Chandigarh Airport#chandigarh #bollywoodactor pic.twitter.com/6UK2ZhHvjb — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) June 6, 2024

Here's What Anupam Kher Said

Talking to the paparazzi, Anupam reacted to the incident that took place at Chandigarh airport and said, "Mujhe bada afsoos hua. Ek mahila ke saath ek mahila ke dwaara jo apne position ka fayeda uthakar iss tarah ki harqat ki, bilkul galat hai. Iski kanooni karwaayi honi chahiye. Unka koi bhi dosh hai, main yeh nahi keh raha hoon ke inka dosh nahi ho sakta jisne aisa kiya, but yeh apne audhe ka ya position ka fayeda uthakar nahi karna chahiye (I deeply regret it. The way a woman slapped another woman by taking power from her position it's wrong. This should be legally investigated. She can have grievances, but it shouldn't be done by taking advantage of their power)."

He further added, "Bohut hi democratic ways hai (There are democratic ways) of saying that what you have said in the past which has affected. But to do something like this is very sad. Not only because now Kangana is an MP or actress, but Kangana is also a woman. I think any kind of violence towards anybody, forget about women, isn't right. Kal ho koi bhi kisi ko bhi kisi bhi baat pe is tarah ki harkat kar sakta hai aur bahana bana sakta hai. Ghalat baat hai (Tomorrow anyone can do this to anyone on any matter and later make excuses. This is wrong)."

Here's What Shabana Azmi Tweeted About The Incident

Taking to X, Shabana Azmi tweeted, "I have no love lost for Kangana Ranaut. But I can't find myself joining this chorus of celebrating 'the slap'. If security personnel start taking law into their hands, none of us can be safe."

I have no love lost for #Kangana Ranaut. But I can't find myself joining this chorus of celebrating "the slap". If security personnel start taking law into their hands none of us can be safe . — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) June 7, 2024

Kangana's First Statement

A few hours after the incident on Thursday evening, Kangana shared a video and gave her first statement on platform X. She stated, "Namaste Friends, I have been getting a lot of calls from the media and my well-wishers. I'm safe and perfectly fine. The incident that happened at the Chandigarh airport was with the security personnel, while I was passing by the security check, the CISF Constable was abusing me, and she hit me. When I asked her, why she did that, she said, it was because she supports farmers' protest. I'm safe but my concern is the terrorism that is growing in Punjab how to deal with that."

Kangana's Victory At Mandi

Kangana won the Lok Sabha election from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi constituency. The BJP candidate got a total of 5,37,022 votes. She defeated Vikramaditya Singh of Congress by a margin of 74,755 votes.