Kangana Ranaut Says UP CM Yogi Adityanath Was In Tears After Watching Tejas: 'He Assured To Safeguard Us From Anti-National Elements'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut held a special screening of her recently-released film Tejas for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow on Tuesday. Post the screening, the actress shared that Adityanath was in tears after watching the film and that he has assured to support her.

The special screening was held at the Lok Bhawan Auditorium in Lucknow. Kangana also shared a picture of Adityanth getting emotional while watching the film.

She thanked him for his constant support and for reviewing her film and heaping praise on it.

Yogi Adityanath watches Tejas

After the screening, Kangana stepped out of the auditorium and interacted with the media. She said that Adityanath was in tears when he watched the film.

"He assured us that he will protect us and our film from all our enemies and anti-national elements and motivate the nationalists to watch and connect with it," she added.

#WATCH | Lucknow, UP: On special screening of film 'Tejas', Actress Kangana Ranaut says, "CM Yogi Adityanath got emotional while watching the movie. He has assured us that he will support us and will motivate the nationalists to connect with the film...It is not a film on women…

She went on to say that Tejas is not just a film about women empowerment but it is the story of women power.

She also said that Tejas must be screened in schools and colleges so that a feeling of pride towards Indian Air Force is instilled in the minds of the youth.

Tejas box office collection

Meanwhile, despite all the hype and promotions, Tejas failed to impress the masses and tanked miserably at the box office.

The film, which released on October 27, has so far earned Rs 4.25 crore at the ticket windows.

Post the film's failure, Kangana took to her social media handles to urge the audience to watch films in theatres with their loved ones. She said that it was important for people to go to theatres to help them survive.

