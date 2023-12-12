Kamal Haasan Wishes 'Dear Friend' Rajinikanth On His Birthday: Old Video Of Their Apoorva Raagangal Days Goes Viral: WATCH

One of the biggest reasons why Tamil cinema is celebrated across the world is the lasting association, friendship and mutual respect shared between its two towering legends Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth. As the latter turns 73 on December 12, our very own Ulaganayagan took to his social media profiles to tweet his good wishes to his very 'dear friend'.

Kamal wrote in Tamil on his X account, which translates to: "Happy birthday to my dear friend Superstar @rajinikanth. I sincerely wish you to live a happy life reaping success today and forever."