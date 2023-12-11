10 Rajinikanth Films That Are Eternal Blockbusters And Where Can You Stream Them

Since his debut with the 1975 K. Balachander-directed film, Apoorva Raagangal, Rajinikanth has regaled fans of Indian cinema for nearly five decades in and around the globe. The National Award-winning actor enjoys demi-god status with his popular works in Padaiyappa, Sivaji: The Boss and Kabali. Here's looking at his best works over the years and where can you stream them