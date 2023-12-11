10 Rajinikanth Films That Are Eternal Blockbusters And Where Can You Stream Them

By: Sachin T | December 11, 2023
Since his debut with the 1975 K. Balachander-directed film, Apoorva Raagangal, Rajinikanth has regaled fans of Indian cinema for nearly five decades in and around the globe. The National Award-winning actor enjoys demi-god status with his popular works in Padaiyappa, Sivaji: The Boss and Kabali. Here's looking at his best works over the years and where can you stream them
Moondru Mudichu - 1976 - The romantic thriller marked Sridevi's debut at the age of 13 and it marked Rajinikanth's significant foray in Tamil cinema. The film also stars Kamal Haasan. The film is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video
Mullum Malarum - 1978 - This Mahendran directorial traces the unconditional bond that a brother and sister share with one another. The film also starred Shoba, Sarath Babu and Jayalaxmi. You can find the film on Amazon Prime Video
Paayum Puli - 1983 - The film depicts the tale of Bharani/Paayum Puli, who embarks on a journey to master martial arts with the goal of avenging his sister's murder. The film is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video
Padikkathavan - 1985 - The action-packed drama unfolds the narrative of Rajasekhar and his stepbrothers, Rajendran and Ramachandran and their legal battle. When Ramachandran is falsely accused in a case of drugs, his stepbrother must step in as a judge to save him. The film is available on Sun NXT
Muthu - 1995 - A landlord and his labourer are entangled in a love triangle with the same woman and thus begins a murder drama and a never-ending sense of vengeance. This film can be viewed on Netflix
Padaiyappa - 1999 - With all the elements of a blockbuster, Padaiyappa achieved iconic status through the relentless clashes between Rajini and Ramya Krishnan. Moreover, the film played a pivotal role in elevating Rajini to the mass hysteria he currently enjoys. This film can be viewed on Amazon Prime Video
Chandramukhi - 2005 - The Tamil remake of the Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu, Rajini reprised the role originally played by Mohanlal in the former film. Proving to be a blockbuster at the box-office, the film can be watched on Sun NXT
Sivaji: The Boss - 2007 - Playing a genius computer engineer who works for the welfare of poor civilians. Rajini's hysteria only grew further with this film. Sivaji: The Boss can be viewed on Amazon Prime Video and Jio Cinema
Enthiran - 2010 - Also released in Hindi as Robot, the film is a science fiction film by S. Shankar, which stars Rajini as Dr. Vaseegaran and his robot counterpart Chitti, who fall for Sana, played by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The film can be streamed on Sun NXT
Kabali - 2016 - The Pa Ranjith directorial stars Rajini as an international gangster, who looks for his family followin 25 years of separation. The film can be streamed on Sun NXT
