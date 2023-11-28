 Kamal Haasan And Rajinikanth Are Set For A Face-Off At The Box-Office After 18 Years: Find Out Why
Earlier, the two clashed at the box-office in 2005 with their respective films Mumbai Express and Chandramukhi

Sachin TUpdated: Tuesday, November 28, 2023, 10:54 PM IST
The previous instance of a box office clash between two titans of Indian cinema, Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth, occurred in 2005 when their films Mumbai Express and Chandramukhi were released simultaneously.

Earlier in the year, speculations were rife about a potential clash between Rajinikanth's Jailer and Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 on November 10. However, these rumors were dismissed when Jailer hit theaters on August 10, and it was clarified that Indian 2 is slated for release in 2024.

Nevertheless, there is thrilling news in store for fans of both actors, as cinemas in Southern states and around the world are gearing up for the re-release of their celebrated hits Aalavandhan and Muthu on December 8.

Helmed by filmmaker Suresh Krissna, Aalavandhan faced failures at the box office but garnered praise for Haasan's exceptional performance. It's upcoming re-release is set to captivate audiences in more than 1000 theaters globally.

On the other hand, Muthu, directed by KS Ravi Kumar, continues to enjoy blockbuster status in Kollywood and holds a special place in the heart of Rajini fans.

In a unique and joyous moment captured last week, fans of both actors were delighted to witness the two legends shooting for their respective upcoming films, Indian 2 and Thalaivar 170, at the same studio.

The production house Lyca Productions shared in a tweet, "The 2 unparalleled LEGENDS of Indian Cinema 'Ulaganayagan' @ikamalhaasan & 'Superstar' @rajinikanth sharing a lighter moment while shooting for their respective films Indian-2 & Thalaivar170 in the same studio after 21 years! And we @LycaProductions are super happy & proud to be producing both the films!"

While Haasan has Indian 2, directed by S. Shankar for release, he also has Kalki 2898 AD and Mani Ratnam's KH234, in hand. Meanwhile Rajini has TJ Gnanavel's Thalaivar 170, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati and Fahadh Faasil

