 Madhuri Dixit Nene Shares Selfie With Rajinikanth From INDvsNZ Semi-Final Match, Calls Him 'Kind And Respectful'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentMadhuri Dixit Nene Shares Selfie With Rajinikanth From INDvsNZ Semi-Final Match, Calls Him 'Kind And Respectful'

Madhuri Dixit Nene Shares Selfie With Rajinikanth From INDvsNZ Semi-Final Match, Calls Him 'Kind And Respectful'

The two actors worked together in the film Uttar Dakshin

ANIUpdated: Sunday, November 19, 2023, 06:57 PM IST
article-image

Actors Madhuri Dixit Nene and Rajinikanth have worked together in the movie 'Uttar Dakshin.' On Sunday, Madhuri took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself with Rajinikanth and her husband Shriram Nene.

She wrote, '"'Keh do Uttar waalo se Dakshin waale aagye' This was a song from our movie Uttar Dakshin. I remember during the shoot Rajnikanth Ji always spoke to me in Marathi and whenever we met, he always remembered Uttar Dakshin. What an inspiration and what a human being. It was fabulous catching up with Rajnikant Ji #Thalaivar. I am always amazed at how kind, humble and respectful he is. @rajinikanth #rajnikanth #thalaivar."

Read Also
Rajinikanth Manifests World Cup 2023 Win For Team India: 100 Per Cent World Cup Is Ours
article-image

'Uttar Dakshin' is directed by Kundan Shah and explores the cultural and social differences between two families from the North (Uttar) and South (Dakshin) of India.

The movie delves into the humorous and sometimes poignant situations that arise due to the clash of cultures and traditions between the two families. The storyline likely involves the characters played by Rajinikanth, Jackie Shroff, Madhuri Dixit and Bharathi navigating through the complexities arising from their North-South cultural backgrounds.

Read Also
PHOTOS: Rajinikanth's Fan Builds Temple For The Thalaiva In Madurai
article-image

Meanwhile, Madhuri was last seen in 'Maja Ma'. Helmed by Anand Tiwari and written by Sumit Batheja, the film was a family entertainer, set against the celebratory backdrop of a traditional festival and a quintessential, colourful Indian wedding.

The film premiered exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

Rajinikanth, on the other hand, is basking in the success of 'Jailer'. He plays a man seeking to avenge the death of his cop son in 'Jailer'. Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, and Jackie Shroff were seen in important cameos.

In the coming months, he will be seen sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in ' 'Thalaivar 170'. Thalaivar 170 is being directed by TJ Gnanavel. Bachchan and Rajinikanth last worked together in the 1991 film Hum, directed by Mukul Anand.

Read Also
Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan Complete Mumbai Schedule Of TJ Gnanavel's Thalaivar 170
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ranbir-Alia, Ajay-Kajol, Varun Tej: Celebs Bleed Blue For Team India From Their Homes

Ranbir-Alia, Ajay-Kajol, Varun Tej: Celebs Bleed Blue For Team India From Their Homes

IND vs AUS, CWC 2023 Final: Netizens React As Jay Shah Spotted Sitting Between Shah Rukh Khan & Wife...

IND vs AUS, CWC 2023 Final: Netizens React As Jay Shah Spotted Sitting Between Shah Rukh Khan & Wife...

IND vs AUS, CWC 2023 Final: Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh's Celebration After Shami, Bumrah Take...

IND vs AUS, CWC 2023 Final: Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh's Celebration After Shami, Bumrah Take...

Madhuri Dixit Nene Shares Selfie With Rajinikanth From INDvsNZ Semi-Final Match, Calls Him 'Kind And...

Madhuri Dixit Nene Shares Selfie With Rajinikanth From INDvsNZ Semi-Final Match, Calls Him 'Kind And...

IND vs AUS, CWC 2023 Final: Shah Rukh Khan Wins Hearts As He Helps Asha Bhosle Discard Her Trash...

IND vs AUS, CWC 2023 Final: Shah Rukh Khan Wins Hearts As He Helps Asha Bhosle Discard Her Trash...