Madhuri Dixit Nene Shares Selfie With Rajinikanth From INDvsNZ Semi-Final Match, Calls Him 'Kind And Respectful'

Actors Madhuri Dixit Nene and Rajinikanth have worked together in the movie 'Uttar Dakshin.' On Sunday, Madhuri took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself with Rajinikanth and her husband Shriram Nene.

She wrote, '"'Keh do Uttar waalo se Dakshin waale aagye' This was a song from our movie Uttar Dakshin. I remember during the shoot Rajnikanth Ji always spoke to me in Marathi and whenever we met, he always remembered Uttar Dakshin. What an inspiration and what a human being. It was fabulous catching up with Rajnikant Ji #Thalaivar. I am always amazed at how kind, humble and respectful he is. @rajinikanth #rajnikanth #thalaivar."

'Uttar Dakshin' is directed by Kundan Shah and explores the cultural and social differences between two families from the North (Uttar) and South (Dakshin) of India.

The movie delves into the humorous and sometimes poignant situations that arise due to the clash of cultures and traditions between the two families. The storyline likely involves the characters played by Rajinikanth, Jackie Shroff, Madhuri Dixit and Bharathi navigating through the complexities arising from their North-South cultural backgrounds.

Meanwhile, Madhuri was last seen in 'Maja Ma'. Helmed by Anand Tiwari and written by Sumit Batheja, the film was a family entertainer, set against the celebratory backdrop of a traditional festival and a quintessential, colourful Indian wedding.

The film premiered exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

Rajinikanth, on the other hand, is basking in the success of 'Jailer'. He plays a man seeking to avenge the death of his cop son in 'Jailer'. Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, and Jackie Shroff were seen in important cameos.

In the coming months, he will be seen sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in ' 'Thalaivar 170'. Thalaivar 170 is being directed by TJ Gnanavel. Bachchan and Rajinikanth last worked together in the 1991 film Hum, directed by Mukul Anand.

