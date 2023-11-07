Inside Pics From Kamal Haasan's Birthday Bash In Chennai: Suriya, Aamir Khan Caught Bonding Over Ghajini Connection

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 07, 2023

Veteran superstar Kamal Haasan turned 69 on Nov 7. The actor was seen partying with some of his closest associates from the Hindi film industry. Seen here, the actor poses with his Vikram director Lokesh Kanagaraj

Filmmaker and Nayanthara's spouse Vignesh Shivan enjoys his fan moment with the Ulaganayagan

The actor is seen exchanging a heartfelt handshake with his Chachi 420 co-star Nassar

Cinematographer Ravi K Chandran had the moment of the party by bringing both Ghajinis Suriya and Aamir Khan together for a picture

Veteran Telugu film producer Ashwini Dutt was accompanied by his daughters and producers of Mahanati and Sita Ramam Swapna Dutt and Priyanka Dutt

Filmmaker Mani Ratnam and wife Suhasini make for a sweet picture. For those who do not know, Suhasini is Haasan's niece

Suhasini poses with her best friends Ramya Krishnan and Khushbu Sundar

Khushbu looks in admiration at her Michael Madana Kama Rajan co-star. Haasan now has Kalki 2898 AD for release in January 2024

