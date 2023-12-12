Happy Birthday Rajinikanth: Dhanush, Anirudh Ravichander, Raghava Lawrence Extend Birthday Greetings To OG Superstar

Today marks a joyous occasion for Rajini fans globally, as the seasoned superstar celebrates another trip around the sun on December 12th.

As ardent admirers from India and around the world come together once more to commemorate the living legend, birthday greetings have started pouring in from the realms of both film and politics.

The actor's trajectory in the entertainment industry has been truly remarkable. Beginning from his humble origins as a bus conductor to achieving an iconic status whose film releases witness milk poured all over his posters in Chennai and fans lighting camphor balls on their palms, he has etched an indelible mark on the face of Indian cinema.

Since his debut in K Balachander's Apoorva Raagangal, which interestingly also starred Kamal Haasan, the legend has had a journey worth writing volumes about till his current release Jailer.

On the ocassion of his birthday, numerous personalities took to their social media handles to wish the actor.

Ex son-in-law Dhanush took to his X account and tweeted, Happy birthday Thalaiva @rajinikanth 🙏🙏🙏🙏♥️♥️♥️

Jailer, Jawan and Leo music composer Anirudh Ravichander penned, Happy birthday to the emperor 👑Thalaiva @rajinikanth 🙏🏻? #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth

Ardent fan of the actor, Raghava Lawrence of Chandramukhi 2 fame penned, Happy birthday Thalaiva! I pray Ragavendra swamy for your good health! May you live a long long life! Guruve saranam 🙏🏼🙏🏼

Jailer co-star Jackie Shroff shared a video with the actor where the two are seen exchanging a hug and tweeted, "Happiness Always ❤️

Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar shared, "A very happy birthday to the one and only #SUPERSTAR of our nation, Shri @rajinikanth avl. As you celebrate your yet another glorious year, we celebrate you Sir. Have a superlatively fantabulous birthday. 🎁🥰🎂💐❤️🙏🏻👑👑

Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N. Chandrababu Naidu wrote, "Birthday greetings to my dear friend, superstar

. I wish him good health, happiness and continued success in all his endeavors."

Young actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar shared, "Happpyyyyy birthdaaayyyy to our one and only superrrrr star

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari too conveyed his wishes, "Birthday greetings to Padma Vibhushan Shri

ji. May you be blessed with good health and long life."

Last seen in Nelson Dilipkumar's Jailer, Rajini is now gearing up for his 170th film, which is tentatively titled Thalaivar 170. Directed by TJ Gnanavel, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier and Ritika Singh.

Rumours are rife that the film's teaser will be out today.