 Rajinikanth Turns 73: Fans Gather At Actor's Poes Garden Residence To Get A Glimpse And Celebrate His Birthday, Organise Havan: WATCH VIDEO
The Jailer actor celebrates his 73rd birthday on December 12

Sachin TUpdated: Tuesday, December 12, 2023, 11:33 AM IST
article-image

The love and adulation that the audience cherishes for Superstar Rajinikanth is unparalleled. This outpour of love is evident with every film release when the media and cultural commentators get to witness the mass hero worship that the Jailer actor enjoys. From milk immersions to fireworks, from veneration ceremonies to fans lighting camphor balls on their palms, fans are always willing to go the extra mile in expressing their fandom.

Today being the actor's 73rd birthday is no different as countless fans across age groups gathered at his Poes Garden residence carrying large posters and placards, waiting in eager anticipation to get a glimpse of their revered superstar. Rajini's ability to connect with his audiences remains unprecedented as he always vows the masses and the classes alike.

Take a look at this visual from the premises of his Poes Garden residence.

article-image

In another video emerging from Coimbatore, fans are seen organising a havan and walking around in a circle, offering prayers and seeking blessings in abundance for their favourite star.

Check out this video below:

Since his debut in K Balachander's Apoorva Raagangal, which interestingly also starred Kamal Haasan, the legend has had a journey worth writing volumes about till his current release Jailer.

The actor was greeted on social media by political bigwigs and eminent film personalities including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K Stalin, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, actors Dhanush, Jr. NTR, Raghava Lawrence, Jackie Shroff, Khushbu Sundar, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and music composer Anirudh Ravichander.

As of last week, the actor was shooting for TJ Gnanavel's Thalaivar 170 in Trichy. The upcoming film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh and Dushara Vijayan.

article-image
